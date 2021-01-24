Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 166.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after purchasing an additional 216,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

