Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 79,991 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $273,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

