Base Protocol (BASE) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.15 million and $607,933.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00283147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.89 or 1.01483393 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,728,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,088,977 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

