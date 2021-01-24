BASIC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $454,210.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and approximately $454,210.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00130329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039472 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.