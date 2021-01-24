Basid Coin (BASID) Tops One Day Volume of $4.02 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $608.16 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00129304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00287822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,752,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin Token Trading

Basid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

