Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 3,723,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.