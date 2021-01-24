Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.
BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of BHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 3,723,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
