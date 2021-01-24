Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Baxter International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

