BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

BCE stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

