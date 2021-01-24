Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $8,415.07 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $8,415.07 and approximately $42.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

