Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Beam has a market cap of $29.61 million and $10.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 79,955,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

