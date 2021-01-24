Beaxy (BXY) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $941,308.58 and $619.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

