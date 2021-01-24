Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.