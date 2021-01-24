Beer Money (BEER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,881.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $333,006.17 and $8,881.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

