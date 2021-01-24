Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Reaches $374,911.20

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $374,911.20 and $1,718.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 253,032,844 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.