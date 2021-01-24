Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.05 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00005062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

