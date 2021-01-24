Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $1.63

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005045 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $23.69 million and $12.03 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 47% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

