Bennett Selby Investments LP Takes $20.94 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,941,000. Apple accounts for about 17.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

