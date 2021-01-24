BEPRO Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $109,995.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

