Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.44.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $6.09 on Friday, reaching $140.70. 4,353,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,365. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

