Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $34,258.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00739254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.69 or 0.04343610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.