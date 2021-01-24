Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Bezant has a market cap of $3.10 million and $34,625.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.00848464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00054274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.33 or 0.04620670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00027624 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

