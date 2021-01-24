Bezop (BEZ) Reaches Market Cap of $252,151.94

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $252,151.94 and $247.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00074796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00733587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.62 or 0.04346466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017786 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop (BEZ) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

