Bidesk Hits Market Cap of $187,083.85 (BDK)

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Bidesk has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bidesk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bidesk has a total market cap of $187,083.85 and $6,421.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. The official message board for Bidesk is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc . Bidesk’s official website is www.bidesk.com

Bidesk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bidesk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bidesk using one of the exchanges listed above.

