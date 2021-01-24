Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $41.20 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.20 or 0.00129304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and $432.14 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00287822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039471 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,181.10 or 1.01001022 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.