Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025905 BTC.
About Binance USD
and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD Coin Trading
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.