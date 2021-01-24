Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $361.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.76.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

