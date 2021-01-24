BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

