Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Hits $120.43

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 133.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money token can currently be purchased for $120.43 or 0.00379982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

Bird.Money Token Trading

Bird.Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

