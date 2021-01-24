Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $657,350.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $105.55 or 0.00330343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $47.50 million and approximately $657,350.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00104879 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001035 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

