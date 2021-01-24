BitCapitalVendor Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $130,996.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.83 or 0.04501393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017909 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

