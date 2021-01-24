Bitcloud Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $111,305.07 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,298.14 or 1.00079761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00335683 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00724049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00157824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00030307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,591,201 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

