bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $89.87 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00129824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069804 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,501.79 or 0.99553069 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.