bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $89.35 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00128319 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00075925 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00279437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00070951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039582 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.