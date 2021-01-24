Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.81 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.09 billion and approximately $3.81 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $433.89 or 0.01357948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00544155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002416 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,636,225 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.