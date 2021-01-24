Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $10,688.44 and approximately $28,471.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.