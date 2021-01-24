Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $3,365.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00393095 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 448.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

