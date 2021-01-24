Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0085

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $110,973.74 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.