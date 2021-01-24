Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Up 33.1% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $52,791.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00285036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00085080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

