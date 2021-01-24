Bitcoin Plus Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00024550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $60,935.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 153,391 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.