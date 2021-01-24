Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $999,407.02 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $999,407.02 and $7,301.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00286543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00085906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.