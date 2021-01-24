Bitcoin Private Trading Down 7% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.03 million and $8,529.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00269358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00082773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.