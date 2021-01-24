Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050649 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.