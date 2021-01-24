Bitcoinus Trading 0% Higher This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.70 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,651.26 or 1.00070706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

