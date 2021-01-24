BitCore (BTX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,012.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, BitCore has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $1,012.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,273.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.85 or 0.04258757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.01367657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00553588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00433361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00284923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023885 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,518,171 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,212 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

