BitGreen (BITG) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $30,183.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00035173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00121011 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001944 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011126 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.