BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

