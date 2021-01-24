Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Cap of $96,512.62

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $96,512.62 and $11.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008359 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,566,961 coins and its circulating supply is 9,566,957 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

