Bitradio Price Hits $0.0096 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $92,272.28 and $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016268 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008216 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,566,557 coins and its circulating supply is 9,566,552 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

