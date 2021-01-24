Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $429,725.45

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $429,725.45 and $294.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Bitsdaq Profile

Bitsdaq is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Bitsdaq Coin Trading

Bitsdaq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

