BitSend (BSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $168.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 40.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $120,315.31 and $168.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,716,600 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

